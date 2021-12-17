Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
December 17 2021 8:46am
01:49

Saskatchewan expands booster program to those 18 and up

Saskatchewan is expanding its COVID-19 booster program in an effort, officials say, to mitigate the threat of the Omicron variant.

Advertisement

Video Home