Global News at 10 Regina December 17 2021 8:46am 01:49 Saskatchewan expands booster program to those 18 and up Saskatchewan is expanding its COVID-19 booster program in an effort, officials say, to mitigate the threat of the Omicron variant. COVID-19: Saskatchewan expands booster program Monday to those 18 and up REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458708/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458708/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?