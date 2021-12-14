Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
December 14 2021 9:27am
06:14

Devastating aftermath of Kentucky tornado

Mayfield county constable Jo Anna Schroer and rescuer Josef Vlach talk about cleanup and recovery efforts in the wake of devastating tornados.

Advertisement

Video Home