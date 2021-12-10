Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
December 10 2021 9:41am
03:16

Winnipeg nurse heading to the 108th Grey Cup

Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans introduces us to a local nurse and massive Bombers fan heading to the 108th Grey Cup.

Advertisement

Video Home