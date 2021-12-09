Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
December 9 2021 9:36am
04:55

Cyber criminals increasingly attacking critical Canadian infrastructure

2021 has been a historic year when it comes to global ransomware attacks. Head of Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, Sami Khoury explains why they have become so commonplace.

