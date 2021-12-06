Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 6 2021 12:02pm
04:14

Young Edmontonian stars in Netflix film alongside Sandra Bullock

Eight-year-old Neli Kastrinos joined Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton to discuss her role in The Unforgivable, an upcoming Netflix film starring Sandra Bullock.

