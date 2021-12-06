Menu

Entertainment

Young Edmonton actress featured in Netflix film along with Sandra Bullock

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Young Edmontonian stars in Netflix film alongside Sandra Bullock' Young Edmontonian stars in Netflix film alongside Sandra Bullock
WATCH ABOVE: Eight-year-old Neli Kastrinos joined Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton to discuss her role in The Unforgivable, an upcoming Netflix film starring Sandra Bullock.

A young Albertan is set to share the screen with Hollywood A-lister Sandra Bullock this week in the Netflix film The Unforgivable.

In the film, Bullock plays Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison searching for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

Edmonton’s Neli Kastrinos, 8, will be featured as the younger version of Bullock’s little sister in the film.

“I love acting, it’s a huge passion for me,” Kastrinos said. “I didn’t really have to learn from anybody. I just grew it.”

Kastrinos said she became interested in acting after starring in her Kindergarten Christmas play. Her family signed her up with Mode Models, an Edmonton-based agency, and then Vancouver-based Cue Management.

Kastrinos was featured in several ads and commercials before getting the film opportunity.

“I got my first (movie) audition, which was for The Unforgivable,” explained Kastrinos.

“I didn’t know I was working with Sandra Bullock. So it was a huge surprise for me when I got on set.”

Edmonton actress Neli Kastrinos, 8, alongside actress Sandra Bullock in a still from The Unforgiveable. View image in full screen
Edmonton actress Neli Kastrinos, 8, alongside actress Sandra Bullock in a still from The Unforgiveable. Kimberly French / Netflix

Kastrinos said working with Bullock was an incredible experience.

“It was amazing to work with her. She was so funny,” Kastrinos said. “She always liked to make people laugh, she would always tell funny stories. She is so kind.”

She added that Bullock gave her a personalized gift after filming wrapped.

“When we were wrapped, I went into my trailer to pack up, and what I saw on the counter was more than I could believe,” Kastrinos said.

“It was a beautiful black horse toy and a unicorn stuffy — it had a little note with it that said, ‘Hey little sis, it was an honour to be your big sis.'”

The Unforgivable is set to be released on Netflix Dec. 10.

