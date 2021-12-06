Menu

The Morning Show
December 6 2021 10:37am
08:32

Doctor sheds light on Omicron variant as cases continue to rise

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch discusses updates on the Omicron variant, booster shots and rises case counts in some provinces.

