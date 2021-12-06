The Morning Show December 6 2021 10:37am 08:32 Doctor sheds light on Omicron variant as cases continue to rise Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch discusses updates on the Omicron variant, booster shots and rises case counts in some provinces. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8428025/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8428025/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?