Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 5 2021 8:49pm
02:19

Vancouver amputee hit by theft

A Vancouver amputee who has travelled the world to help others is frustrated after thieves recently stole his expensive modified bike wheels . Paul Johnson reports.

