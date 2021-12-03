The Morning Show December 3 2021 10:53am 05:02 Will booster shots help fight the Omicron variant? Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti weighs-in on the rollout of booster shots in the face of the Omicron variant. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8423068/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8423068/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?