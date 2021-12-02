Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 2 2021 8:48pm
02:11

911 dispatchers blast temporary solution to call delays

The temporary solution to 911 call delays implemented by E-Comm has 911 dispatchers saying people will be left on hold, on their own, during the worst time of their life. John Hua reports.

