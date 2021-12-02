The Morning Show December 2 2021 11:06am 04:44 How Omircron might ground your holiday travel plans Travel expert Marty Firestone details how travel alterations might be necessary in light of Omicron and advice for travellers planning. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8419996/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8419996/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?