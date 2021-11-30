Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Edmonton
November 30 2021 2:05pm
02:08

Alberta predicts smaller $5.8B deficit because of rising energy prices

Alberta’s bottom line has received a multi-billion dollar boost, dramatically shrinking the deficit. Tom Vernon has more on the second-quarter fiscal update.

Advertisement

Video Home