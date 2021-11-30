Global News at Noon Edmonton November 30 2021 2:05pm 02:08 Alberta predicts smaller $5.8B deficit because of rising energy prices Alberta’s bottom line has received a multi-billion dollar boost, dramatically shrinking the deficit. Tom Vernon has more on the second-quarter fiscal update. Alberta predicts smaller $5.8B deficit because of rising energy prices: Q2 budget update REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8413837/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8413837/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?