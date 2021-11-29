Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 29 2021 6:15am
05:41

Our Hearts Aren’t Disabled

We chat with filmmaker Jeff Dunn to learn about how his film “Our Hearts Aren’t Disabled” is helping to put an end to the stigma associated with living with a disability.

