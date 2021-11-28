Menu

BC Floods
November 28 2021 7:54pm
01:51

Salmon Arm restaurant hosts dinner for displaced families

A local Vietnamese restaurant is hosting a dinner Sunday to bring culture and food to displaced families affected by the recent floods in the province.
Yasmin Gandham reports.

