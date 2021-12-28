Menu

BC Floods
December 28 2021 8:06pm
03:08

2021: Floods devastate the province

After a trying year for us here in the Okanagan we were tested once again as floods ravaged the province. Sydney Morton wrapping up our coverage of the historic floods.

