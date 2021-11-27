Menu

Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
November 27 2021 4:55pm
02:27

Edmonton author Lorna Schultz Nicholson releases 45th book

Known for her hockey and children’s books, Edmonton author, Lorna Schultz Nicholson releases her 45th novel centred around a sport near and dear to her heart. Ciara Yaschuk reports.

