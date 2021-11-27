Edmonton author Lorna Schultz Nicholson releases her 45th book

Lorna Schultz Nicholson is known for her hockey and children’s books, but her latest fictional novel is centered around a sport near and dear to her heart, rowing.

Nicholson, who’s married to Bob Nicholson of the Oilers Foundation, now calls Edmonton home. She spoke to Global Edmonton about her latest book this week.

She said When You Least Expect It is her most personal novel out of her 45 publications. The story line is based around an Olympic rower, a sport Nicholson is very familiar with. Nicholson started her rowing career in high school, which lead her to coaching the sport at the University of Victoria.

“It was very exciting to write it,” said Lorna with a smile. “I really like writing the rowing scenes. Like when she is in the boat and she’s rowing. And I really like the relationship between her and my main character, Holly and the gentleman that coaches her.”

Being out of the sport for almost 30 years, this novel was an outlet for Nicholson to hide behind. The main character — and she — relived some of the highlights and some of the painful memories of her career.

“I had my crews on the water — and then this sudden storm came up and two of the boys actually passed away,” she said.

“Over the years, I have thought so long and hard of the parents of those boys and the grief they must have gone through at that time. At the time I didn’t have any children and once I had my children it really made a difference to me.”

With the help of a wonderful editor, Lorna was challenged to dig deep into places she was afraid to go to. After questions were asked, Lorna said,

“OK, I think I can go deeper here, I think I can do this. It had to come in layers because it was difficult to do.”

View image in full screen ‘When You Least Expect It’ fictional novel hits local book store, Audrey’s. Lorna Shultz Nicholson

If anything, she said this novel has been a way of healing from such a tragic event.

And like the journey of many professional athletes, her career came with both lows and highs. Readers will be able to follow along as the main character discovers herself and what it takes to make her dreams come true.

And as for her next book?

“I’m not somebody who stays in one genre, so I am not the mystery writer who just writes the mystery book. I tend to write what I feel moves me and what comes to me and then I go from there. So I do non-fiction as well as fiction and that’s a fun element for me.”

Although she told Global News she has one book many Edmontonian’s can get excited about: a book coming to the shelves next year.

“I have one on Joey Moss coming out next fall for the Edmonton people. I am so excited, they have the school being named after him and I am really really excited for this book. It’s a children’s picture book.”

Nicholson is a big believer for all things local, so Global asked where can you pick up a copy?

“I’m a believer in shop local, I am going to say Audrey’s book store has loaded up with books – so you can go to Audrey’s and pick up the book.”