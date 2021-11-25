Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 25 2021 10:15pm
01:51

NDP pitches better high-speed internet access for rural Alberta

The Alberta NDP says if it forms the next government, the party will improve access to high-speed internet for people living in rural parts of the province. Tom Vernon reports.

