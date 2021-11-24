Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 24 2021 8:52am
04:19

Daily self-care practices

Self-care is the foundation to good health, both mental and physical. Parenting consultant Erica Diamond joins Global’s Laura Casella with some daily routines that can help us feel our best.

