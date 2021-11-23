Menu

Canada
November 23 2021 7:23pm
02:08

Saskatchewan seeing COVID-19 testing business boom

Many new businesses have seized the opportunity to provide rapid COVID-19 tests as demand for cheap, fast testing grows. Global’s Nathaniel Dove looks at the convenience and the concern.

