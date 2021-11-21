Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 21 2021 9:09pm
01:58

B.C. premier John Horgan on cancer fight

It’s been more than two weeks since B.C. premier John Horgan announced he was fighting throat cancer. Richard Zussman has more on his prognosis ahead of radiation treatment.

