Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 19 2021 6:16pm
02:36

Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for children

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Here’s Caryn Lieberman with everything you need to know.

