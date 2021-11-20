Ontario reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 728 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total case count in the province to 610,950.

This is the third day in a row where cases were reported above 700. However, this is a decrease from Friday’s case count of 793 reported cases.

The seven-day average has climbed to 635 compared to last Saturday where the average was recorded at 559.

Five more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 9,964.

The Ministry of Health reported that out of 728 reported cases, 441 were among those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 287 of the cases were reported among people who are fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christine Elliot tweeted that 283 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 283 hospitalizations, 215 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 68 patients are fully vaccinated.

ICU data is unavailable at this time, she added.

In Ontario, 22,791,463 vaccine doses have been administered. 88.9% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 85.9% have two doses. 283 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 215 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 68 are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 20, 2021

According to the latest provincial data, 89 cases were recorded in Toronto, 63 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 60 were recorded in Sudbury and Districts, 49 were recorded in the Waterloo region, 45 were recorded in Peel Region, 41 in Windsor-Essex, 39 in Ottawa, 34 in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington area, and 31 in York Region. All other public health units recorded under 30 cases.

Within the last 24 hours, 30,138 tests were completed. Test positivity hit 2.3 per cent. This is a slight decrease from last Saturday’s rate of 2.4 per cent.

In Ontario, more than 11.1 million people among the eligible population (85.88% per cent) age 12 and higher are fully vaccinated. At least 88.93% per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose. More than 22.7 million doses have been administered since the rollout of vaccines began last year.

The province also reported 500 cases were deemed resolved Saturday.

