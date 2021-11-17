Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
November 17 2021 7:26pm
01:58

Are all deaths counted as COVID-19 death toll?

COVID-19 continues to claim more lives but as Saskatchewan’s death toll continues to tick higher, a researcher is asking whether the number captures the true severity.

Advertisement

Video Home