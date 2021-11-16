Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 16 2021 6:06pm
02:13

3 injured after fight at Toronto school

Three people were seriously injured after a fight at an east Toronto school on Tuesday, police say. Brittany Rosen reports.

