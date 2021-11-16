Menu

$10 a day child care
November 16 2021 2:29pm
‘I’m not gonna be shortchanged:’ Ford comments on Ontario’s child care plan negotiations

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to questions Tuesday on a possible child care agreement with the federal government, after Alberta on Monday joined seven other provinces and one territory for $10-a-day child care. “I’m not gonna be shortchanged,” he said, adding that Ottawa “needs to present us a proper deal.” Ontario’s education minister also said Monday that the province would be negotiating for more flexibility and sustainability.

