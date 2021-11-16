Doug Ford says Ontario standing firm on child-care funding demands before making deal

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he won’t budge on his demands as the province negotiates a deal with the federal government on affordable child care.

This week, Alberta became the eighth province to sign on to the federal Liberals’ plan to spend $30 billion over five years to cut child care fees to an average of $10 per day across the country.

Ontario has not yet inked a deal, and the province’s education minister has maintained that the current offer would see Ontario families paying more than $10 per day.

Ford says he won’t “make a deal for the sake of making a deal.”

He says Ontario is looking for more money than is currently on offer and with “minimal strings attached.”

He again asked federal politicians and municipalities – some have considered entering their own talks with Ottawa – to stand with him.

The federal minister of families, children and social development said this week that Ontario had not submitted a plan of how it would spend the federal funds.

