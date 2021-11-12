COVID-19 November 12 2021 8:02pm 00:39 More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba Shared Health is cancelling some surgeries beginning next Friday to make room for the surging number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and ICU. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8371161/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8371161/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?