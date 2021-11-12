Menu

COVID-19
November 12 2021 8:02pm
00:39

More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba

Shared Health is cancelling some surgeries beginning next Friday to make room for the surging number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and ICU.

