Environment
November 12 2021 1:27am
01:31

3 Hikers rescued off North Vancouver trail

Three hikers are home safe tonight after being rescued by the North Shore Rescue team. As Jordan Armstrong reports, rescue crews are reminding people to be prepared when out in the wild.

