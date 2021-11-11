Sports November 11 2021 6:59pm 01:19 Hurricanes drop 6th straight game in 5-2 loss to Brandon The struggles continue for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, who lost their sixth-straight game on Thursday afternoon, falling 5-2 against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Tom Roulston has the highlights. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8368325/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8368325/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?