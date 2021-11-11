Menu

Sports
November 11 2021 6:59pm
01:19

Hurricanes drop 6th straight game in 5-2 loss to Brandon

The struggles continue for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, who lost their sixth-straight game on Thursday afternoon, falling 5-2 against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Tom Roulston has the highlights.

