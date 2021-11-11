Menu

Canada
November 11 2021 2:36pm
04:36

Video shows man with a service dog being removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant

Police say they are investigating after video posted online shows a man with a service dog being forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant.

