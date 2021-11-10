Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 10 2021 11:56am
01:56

Holy Cross continues crusade towards provincial championship

The last team out of Saskatoon to claim the 6A provincial title was the 2009 Aden Bowman Bears. The Crusaders are hoping they can be the next.

