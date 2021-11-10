Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Holy Cross continues crusade towards provincial championship

By Derek Bidwell Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Holy Cross continues crusade towards provincial championship' Holy Cross continues crusade towards provincial championship
WATCH: The last team out of Saskatoon to claim the 6A provincial title was the 2009 Aden Bowman Bears. The Crusaders are hoping they can be the next.

After Holy Cross High School blanked the St. Joseph Gaurdians 26-0, they advanced to the provincial final to face the Queen City champion and this year that’s the Regina Miller Mauraders.

The Crusaders are hoping they can continue to progress right to the final football game like they did all year.

“Our veteran players taught our younger players how to act, how to play,” Crusaders head coach Scott Hundseth said.

“How to act on and off the field and how we do things. Not the Crusader way, but how to play like a Crusader, we talk about all the time. That’s what that is all about. So we had some guys that kind of spilled over from our Grade 10 crew in 2019 but didn’t have a lot of that leadership, but these guys really came together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan Huskies’ dual-threat running backs share long history

And in the end, got it done. The Crusaders are a well-balanced team but their star running back jumps off the stat sheet. Charles Sawi led the city in rushing yards, averaged 12-and-a-half yards a carry and in the final, he had 182 yards on the ground.

“I just want to say, shout to my O-line, they have been blocking for me very well,” Sawi said. “If they weren’t, I wouldn’t get very many yards.”

The Crusaders also have another player carrying a lot of the load: Ethan Laing, who plays offence and defence — he had five interceptions this year, the most in the city — and is also their punt returner.

“This COVID year, this gap year, it took away our chemistry,” Laing said. “Because none of these guys played together for a while, so after the first game we had to kick it in and get it together to play as a team.”

Read more: Saskatchewan Huskies football team finding their stride at mid-season

The last team out of Saskatoon to claim the 6A provincial title was the 2009 Aden Bowman Bears. The Crusaders are hoping they can be the next.

Story continues below advertisement

“Honestly, I think that would mean a lot for me, for my coaches, and for the players that didn’t play last year,” Sawi said.

“All I can say is that it would be so special, especially with the group of guys that we have,” Laing added. “It would obviously mean the world to all of us. We are all out here putting in the work and to have it come home would be the best thing possible.”

The final is 1 p.m. on Saturday at SMF Field.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Sports tagFootball tagSaskatoon News tagHigh School tagHoly Cross Crusaders tagHoly Cross tagCrusaders tagprovincial championship tag6A tagLaing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers