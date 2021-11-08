Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
November 8 2021 6:37am
06:49

Halifax Curling Club hosts Stu Sells 1824 curling classic

We check in with well-known curler and event chair Theresa Breen to find out more about an exciting week of action happening at Halifax Curling Club for the Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic.

Advertisement

Video Home