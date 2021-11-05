Crime November 5 2021 8:15pm 02:00 Woman charged with embezzling funds from Kelowna parent advisory council After a nearly three-year investigation, a 46-year-old woman is facing several charges, including fraud and forgery. Jules Knox reports. Woman charged for embezzling funds from Kelowna, B.C. elementary school PAC REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8354638/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8354638/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?