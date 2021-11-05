Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 5 2021 7:37am
03:52

Call of the Wilde!

Cole Caufield was sent down to AHL Laval on Monday. Global’s hockey analyst Brian Wilde saw it coming. Brian joins Andrea Howick to talk about the move and Thursday’s match between the Habs and the Islanders.

