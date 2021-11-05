Global News Morning Montreal November 5 2021 7:37am 03:52 Call of the Wilde! Cole Caufield was sent down to AHL Laval on Monday. Global’s hockey analyst Brian Wilde saw it coming. Brian joins Andrea Howick to talk about the move and Thursday’s match between the Habs and the Islanders. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8352284/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8352284/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?