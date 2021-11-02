Female November 2 2021 9:03pm 01:55 Women leaders applaud, advise Manitoba’s new premier Many women leaders say no matter your political views, Tuesday was an important day for the province. Marney Blunt has more on their reaction and words of wisdom to new premier, Heather Stefanson. Heather Stefanson sworn in as Manitoba’s new premier, Shelly Glover challenges result REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8345245/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8345245/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?