Female
November 2 2021 9:03pm
01:55

Women leaders applaud, advise Manitoba’s new premier

Many women leaders say no matter your political views, Tuesday was an important day for the province. Marney Blunt has more on their reaction and words of wisdom to new premier, Heather Stefanson.

