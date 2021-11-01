Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 1 2021 12:15pm
01:10

Clocks fall back too early

Many Montrealers woke up to the wrong time this morning as some personal electronic devices switched to standard time one week too early. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

