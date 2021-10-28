Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 28 2021 5:32pm
01:06

Halloween stories: A chilling tale from Toronto’s past

Toronto historian Bruce Bells digs into the city’s past to find a chilling story about an unsolved, gruesome crime from 1845.

