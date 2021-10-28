Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 28 2021 10:22am
05:46

What Indigenous communities are hoping to hear from the Pope

President of the Métis National Council, Cassidy Caron, reacts to the news Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada and what that could mean for reconciliation efforts.

