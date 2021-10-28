Global News Morning Toronto October 28 2021 10:22am 05:46 What Indigenous communities are hoping to hear from the Pope President of the Métis National Council, Cassidy Caron, reacts to the news Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada and what that could mean for reconciliation efforts. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331807/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331807/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?