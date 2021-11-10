Menu

Canada

Indigenous leaders to have private meeting with Pope during Vatican visit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'What Indigenous communities are hoping to hear from the Pope' What Indigenous communities are hoping to hear from the Pope
WATCH ABOVE: What Indigenous communities are hoping to hear from the Pope – Oct 28, 2021

The Catholic Bishops of Canada says 25 to 30 Indigenous people will be meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican in December.

The delegates will include elders, knowledge keepers, residential school survivors and youth.

Read more: Pope Francis to visit Canada for Indigenous reconciliation, Vatican says

The bishops say in a news release that First Nations, Inuit and Metis delegates will each have private meetings with Pope Francis where he will hear personal stories of the legacy of residential schools.

Indigenous delegates will also be able to share their expectations for the Pope’s visit to Canada.

Click to play video: 'Growing calls for accountability from Catholic Church over role in residential schools' Growing calls for accountability from Catholic Church over role in residential schools
Growing calls for accountability from Catholic Church over role in residential schools – Oct 28, 2021

Last month, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis is willing to make that pilgrimage, but Indigenous leaders have said it must come with an apology.

Story continues below advertisement

Calls for the Pope to apologize intensified in the last year after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
