Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 25 2021 9:46pm
01:34

Intense fall storm causes B.C. ferry cancellations, power outages

BC Ferries’ fleet of ships spent most of Monday tied up at the terminals on Monday, and thousands of people lost power, as an intense fall storm hit southwestern B.C. Christa Dao reports.

