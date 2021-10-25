Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 25 2021 8:15pm
01:23

Greg Fertuck arrest audio played at Saskatoon trial: ‘I didn’t murder anybody’

As a Saskatchewan RCMP officer told Greg Fertuck he was charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to the body of Sheree Fertuck, the man repeatedly stated he’d done nothing wrong.

