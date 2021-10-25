Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 25 2021 8:00pm
01:08

One person dead in morning Pleasant Hill apartment fire: Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon fire department says a fire at an apartment building at 202 Avenue P South, resulting in the death of one person, was caused by improper disposal of smoking material.

