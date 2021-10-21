Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
October 21 2021 8:18pm
01:51

Saskatoon Blades rookies taking turns celebrating career firsts

In four consecutive games, four different Saskatoon Blades players have scored their first WHL goal and another celebrated his first career victory in net.

Advertisement

Video Home