Global News at Noon Edmonton October 20 2021 2:16pm 02:03 Edmonton police ask public for doorbell and CCTV footage to identify sexual assault suspect Edmonton police are asking people in the northeast neighbourhood of Montrose to check their surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a sexual assault suspect. Sarah Komadina has the details. Edmonton police ask public for doorbell and CCTV footage to identify sexual assault suspect REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8283990/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8283990/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?