Global News at Noon Edmonton
October 20 2021 2:16pm
02:03

Edmonton police ask public for doorbell and CCTV footage to identify sexual assault suspect

Edmonton police are asking people in the northeast neighbourhood of Montrose to check their surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a sexual assault suspect. Sarah Komadina has the details.

