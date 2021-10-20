The Morning Show October 20 2021 10:46am 05:50 How the pandemic fueled ‘The Great Resignation’ and why employers are taking note Chief Happiness Officer Maryann Kerr breaks down ‘The Great Resignation’ and why many workers are quitting their jobs over their search for work-life balance. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8283284/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8283284/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?