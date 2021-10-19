Menu

Edmonton city council
October 19 2021 9:34pm
01:37

Many new faces on Edmonton city council

With four councillors stepping down and four more incumbents losing their seats, there will be a lot of new faces on Edmonton city council. As Sarah Komadina explains, this large new group must quickly prepare for its first meeting next week.

