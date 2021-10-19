Canada October 19 2021 8:04pm 01:54 COVID-19: Alberta to begin strategically reducing ICU beds and resuming surgeries Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu announces AHS will begin strategically reducing ICU beds and resuming surgeries as the COVID-19 situation eases. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8282147/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8282147/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?