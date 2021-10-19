Menu

Politics
October 19 2021 3:24pm
06:40

Don Iveson welcomes Amarjeet Sohi back to Edmonton City Hall

In a news conference with mayor-elect Amarjeet Sohi the day after the municipal election, outgoing Mayor Don Iveson welcomes his friend and former council colleague back to Edmonton City Hall.

